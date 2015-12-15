Fire Season Begins Friday

The Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District is declaring the beginning of fire season Friday morning at 12:01. Starting Friday, the district’s fire danger level will be “Moderate,” and the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will be I (one) in Hood River and Wasco counties. With record low snowpack, relatively low spring rain in lower elevations, and anticipated high temperatures, fine fuels—such as grasses—in the district have begun to dry out. So far this year, the district has experienced 13 fires burning 27.66 acres, of which half were escaped debris burns. Escaped debris burns are the number one human cause of fires in Oregon. With the moderate fire danger, there is no debris burning, including piles and burn barrels, on ODF protected lands unless permitted by the local forester. The Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue District and Wasco County have also enacted burn bans beginning Friday. In addition, exploding targets and tracer ammunition, or any bullet with a pyrotechnic charge in its base, are prohibited. And there is no smoking while traveling through or working in any operation area.