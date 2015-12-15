Fire Restrictions In Place On Forest System Lands

Due to ongoing hot and dry conditions, public use fire restrictions have been implemented on National Forest System lands throughout the Columbia Gorge, including the National Scenic Area, the Mt. Hood National Forest, and the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. All campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, or any other open fires are prohibited including in developed campgrounds. Portable cooking stoves, lanterns, and heating devices using liquefied or bottled fuel, such as propane, are allowed as they can be switched off instantly. Smoking is prohibited except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a designated campground, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that cleared of all flammable material. Fireworks and other explosive devices are prohibited on national forests all year long.