Fire Restrictions In Place For Mt. Hood Forest & Scenic Area

Following a dry spring and expected warm and dry conditions across much of the forest, public use fire restrictions will be implemented across Mt. Hood National Forest and the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area beginning Wednesday. All campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, or any other open fires are prohibited across the entire Forest, including in developed campgrounds. Smoking is prohibited except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a designated campground, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter cleared of flammable material. Fireworks and other explosive devices are prohibited on national forests all year long. Portable cooking stoves, lanterns, and heating devices using liquefied or bottled fuel, such as propane, are still allowed as they can be switched off instantly.