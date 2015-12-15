Fire Reported On Mt. Hood Forest

The Mt. Hood National Forest reports there has been a less than two acre wildfire near Forest Road 44 that ignited Monday night, about two miles up from the Highway 35 junction in rugged and steep terrain. Forest officials say firefighters have stopped the fire’s forward progression, and expect to contain in within the next day. Those at Nottingham and Sherwood Campgrounds, Tamanawas Falls, & Eightmile Trailhead may see smoke and fire traffic. Drive slowly in that area and watch for people. Surveyor’s Ridge hikers should use the north trailhead on FR 1700 instead of the south end on FR 44 for the next couple days. This fire is likely lightning-caused from last week’s storm system that brought lightning strikes across the Hood River & Barlow Ranger Districts.