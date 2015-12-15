Fire Prep Time

As we head toward summer, preparing homes and property in case of wildfire is once again a key topic for the region. Oregon State University Extension Forester Glenn Ahrens says with every wildfire event, we see examples where people who have attended to fire preparedness experience less damage. Ahrens says it may seem overwhelming, but there is a lot that can be done to reduce vulnerability to fire damage, but it can help to compare to winterizing your home, and take it step-by-step. He notes the state fire marshal’s office has a program where an expert will come to your property and evaluate what needs to be done. Forest and farm landowners can apply for Natural Resources Conservation Service funding for fuel reductions in Hood River and Wasco counties, and the Oregon Department of Forestry has some cost-share programs for creating defensible space around homes in Hood River County.