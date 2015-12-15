Fire Near Antelope Burns 1,261 Acres

A fire one mile north of Antelope burned 1,261 acres in grass, brush, and sage. Central Oregon Fire Information says the fire started early Saturday afternoon, and led to a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation advisory for the town of Antelope. By Sunday morning, firefighters had achieved an 80% containment level, and evacuation advisories were dropped to Level 1 “Be Ready.” As of Sunday, crews had established dozer line around approximately 90% of the fire and retardant had been dropped across the fire’s north flank. Firefighters focused on mopping up interior pockets of heat. The Dallesport area saw multiple fires over the weekend, including a ten-acre fire that sparked Friday afternoon north of Highway 14 near Crawford Oaks. Saturday evening there was a one-acre brush fire near the Columbia River, and a set of small fires near the old ferry dock.