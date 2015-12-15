Fire In Southeast Wasco County Up To 3,500 Acres

A fire reported Thursday night in southeastern Wasco County near the Wheeler County line has grown to 3,500 acres.  The Black Rock Fire is west of the John Day River, north of Clarno, and east of the China Hat Mountains.  The Central Oregon Fire Information Center says the fire is burning in timber and brush, but structures are threatened.  Multiple engines and dozers are on scene, with air resources scheduled to be brought in Friday.  The Central Oregon Team 1Type 3 management team has been ordered.  Central Oregon Fire says natural causes sparked the fire.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK