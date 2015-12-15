Fire In Southeast Wasco County Up To 3,500 Acres

A fire reported Thursday night in southeastern Wasco County near the Wheeler County line has grown to 3,500 acres. The Black Rock Fire is west of the John Day River, north of Clarno, and east of the China Hat Mountains. The Central Oregon Fire Information Center says the fire is burning in timber and brush, but structures are threatened. Multiple engines and dozers are on scene, with air resources scheduled to be brought in Friday. The Central Oregon Team 1Type 3 management team has been ordered. Central Oregon Fire says natural causes sparked the fire.