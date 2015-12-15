Fire Evacuation Advisories Reduced

The list of evacuation advisories issued by the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office in the Rowena Fire area was reduced further today. The Level 2 “Be Set” areas are now down to Rowena Ferry Road southwest to Highway 30, south to intersection Highway 30 and Dell Road, and Rowena Ferry Road east to Tooley Lake and the Simonelli Road, Basalt Road, and Adeline Way neighborhood, north to Highway 30. Seven Mile Hill Road to Mountain View Dr., south to the area north of Chenowith Creek Road and Browns Creek Road, and northeast to The Dalles Country Club has been reduced to Level 1 “Be Ready,: as has Rowena River Road, north to the Columbia River, and to the Simonelli/Basalt/Adeline Way neighborhood. All other Level 1 advisories have been lifted.