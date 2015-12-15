Fire Evacuation Advisories Reduced

The list of evacuation advisories issued by the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office in the Rowena Fire area was reduced further today.  The Level 2 “Be Set” areas are now down to Rowena Ferry Road southwest to Highway 30, south to intersection Highway 30 and Dell Road, and Rowena Ferry Road east to Tooley Lake and the Simonelli Road, Basalt Road, and Adeline Way neighborhood, north to Highway 30.  Seven Mile Hill Road to Mountain View Dr., south to the area north of Chenowith Creek Road and Browns Creek Road, and northeast to The Dalles Country Club has been reduced to Level 1 “Be Ready,:  as has Rowena River Road, north to the Columbia River, and to the Simonelli/Basalt/Adeline Way neighborhood.  All other Level 1 advisories have been lifted.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK