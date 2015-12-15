Fire Contained At The Port of Dallesport

Firefighters contained a brush fire Monday at the Port of Dallesport on East Dock Road near the old log deck. According to the Dallesport-Murdock Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started when a front-end loader caught fire. Flames spread from the equipment to a large pile of old sawdust and bark chips before extending into nearby dry grass and brush. Firefighters also reported hearing several explosions, believed to have been caused by the loader’s tires and fuel barrels involved in the blaze. Dallesport crews arrived quickly and began attacking the fire, with numerous other agencies coming in to assist. Fire crews worked together to contain the blaze, and keep it from spreading. Once the fire was under control, the scene was turned over to Taylor Trucking to complete extinguishment of the burning bark chip pile.