Fire Contained At The Port of Dallesport

Firefighters contained a brush fire Monday at the Port of Dallesport on East Dock Road near the old log deck.  According to the Dallesport-Murdock Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started when a front-end loader caught fire.  Flames spread from the equipment to a large pile of old sawdust and bark chips before extending into nearby dry grass and brush.  Firefighters also reported hearing several explosions, believed to have been caused by the loader’s tires and fuel barrels involved in the blaze.  Dallesport crews arrived quickly and began attacking the fire, with numerous other agencies coming in to assist.  Fire crews worked together to contain the blaze, and keep it from spreading.  Once the fire was under control, the scene was turned over to Taylor Trucking to complete extinguishment of the burning bark chip pile.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK