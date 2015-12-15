Fire Burns Area West Of Maupin

Fire burned a three-to-four acre area west of Maupin on Smock Road on Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported at around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, but was brought under control a couple of hours later. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said the fire forced a Level 3 evacuation advisory soon after the fire was reported due to strong winds in the area, but that was removed fairly soon afterward. A Level 2 evacuation advisory in the immediate vicinity of the fire remained in place overnight as a precaution, but that was lifted Wednesday morning. Crews from Wamic, Dufur, Juniper Flats, Tygh Valley, the Oregon Department of Forestry, and the U.S. Forest Service responded to this fire.