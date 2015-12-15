Fire Burns 165 Acres

A fire that broke out on Sunday afternoon in the 4700 block of Orchard Road in The Dalles area is estimated at 165 acres in size. A statement from a unified fire command of the Oregon Department of Forestry and Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue said firefighters made significant progress overnight. Crews successfully completed planned firing operations, with those operations concluding at approximately 2:00 a.m. Resources assigned to the fire Monday include one 20-person hand crew and six fire engines, along with Unified Command and overhead personnel. Crews will continue working throughout the day on mop-up, strengthening containment lines, extinguishing remaining hotspots, and removing hazardous trees where necessary. One barn and one small outbuilding were lost in the fire. No other buildings or residences have been damaged. Residents and travelers in the area should expect to see smoke throughout the day. Interior pockets of vegetation will continue to burn and smolder as firefighters work through the fire area. Officials note the presence of smoke does not necessarily indicate that the fire has escaped established control lines.