Fire Burns 100 Acres Near Arlington

Crews through the night worked on getting a 100 acre fire near Arlington fully contained. North Gilliam Rural Fire Protection District reported late Wednesday night that fire progression had been stopped. It is about two miles west of Arlington north of Interstate 84 towards the Columbia River. A social media video post by the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office says the fire appears to be a re-ignition of a previous fire that North Gilliam Rural Fire Protection District responded to a few days ago. The fire did not jump the interstate. Traffic on Interstate 84 went into the night reduced to one lane each way.