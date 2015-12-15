Fire Bosses Arrive

Coastal Airstrike and the fire boss aircraft have returned to the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport in Dallesport. Airport Manager Jeff Renard told Klickitat County Commissioners the two planes arrived on Sunday and started their first shift on Monday. Renard says people will see them doing practice flights in the region. Renard noted the Forest Service has located a Sky Crane helicopter at the airport. There will also be other firefighting aircraft positioned in Dallesport as the fire season progresses.