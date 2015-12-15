Fire Bosses Arrive

Coastal Airstrike and the fire boss aircraft have returned to the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport in Dallesport.  Airport Manager Jeff Renard told Klickitat County Commissioners the two planes arrived on Sunday and started their first shift on Monday.  Renard says people will see them doing practice flights in the region.  Renard noted the Forest Service has located a Sky Crane helicopter at the airport.  There will also be other firefighting aircraft positioned in Dallesport as the fire season progresses.

 

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK