Fire At Foley Lakes Trailer Park

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire within the Foley Lakes Trailer Park on Sunday night. MCFR says crews were originally dispatched to a report of possibly multiple structures on fire within the trailer park around 8:10p.m. Sunday evening. Upon arrival crews were met with heavy fire conditions at a single residential structure in D-Loop. Three engines responded along with other MCFR personnel, local law enforcement, and Northern Wasco PUD. MCFR says no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.