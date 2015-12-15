Fire At Foley Lakes Trailer Park

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire within the Foley Lakes Trailer Park on Sunday night.  MCFR says crews were originally dispatched to a report of possibly multiple structures on fire within the trailer park around 8:10p.m. Sunday evening.  Upon arrival crews were met with heavy fire conditions at a single residential structure in D-Loop.  Three engines responded along with other MCFR personnel, local law enforcement, and Northern Wasco PUD.  MCFR says no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

