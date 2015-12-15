Final Cherry Fest Plans Released

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce released the final plans for next month’s re-imagined Northwest Cherry Festival.  The festival has had to move off of First Street while City renovations take place, moving the carnival to Lewis and Clark Festival Park and moving other activities around downtown, including Fourth Street.  Chamber CEO Lisa Farquharson says all of the usual parts of the festival have been accounted for, but many will be in different locations.  Entries are now being taken for the Cherry Festival parade and the window decorating contest, along with nominations for the Little Royals contest.  Details are available at NorthwestCherryFestival.com.

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