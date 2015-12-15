FHA Approves Record Of Decision For New Hood River-White Salmon Bridge

The Federal Highway Administration has formally issued its approval of the National Environmental Policy Act review process for the proposed new Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge. The Record of Decision documents the selected bridge alternative, and confirms that anticipated environmental impacts, mitigation commitments, and public and tribal input have been fully reviewed under federal law. It enables the project to move into final design, permitting, right-of-way actions, and construction procurement, while recording required environmental, cultural, and tribal mitigation commitments, paving the way for federal funding to be obligated to the project. The $1.12 billion project has a pending $532 million request to the federal Bridge Investment Program to complete the financial stack to move into construction. Bridge Authority co-chair Mike Fox called the approval “a pivotal moment for our region.” With the Record of Decision secured, the bridge project team—led by HNTB and Kiewit Infrastructure West—will continue working toward final design and securing permits and approvals. Once full funding is secured, construction is expected to take approximately four years, with the new bridge slated to open in 2031.