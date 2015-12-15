Festival Honorees Named

The Northwest Cherry Festival announced its honorees for this weekend’s event. Carmelo and Carmen Gamez will serve as King Bing and Queen Anne. Carmelo Gamez has worked in the local orchard industry for four decades, and sat on a number of local boards, while Carmen is a childcare provider with the Oregon Child Development Coalition. The festival parade grand marshals will be Dave and Karen Cooper. The Cooper Family Orchards has had 150 years of continuous family operation. The Northwest Cherry Festival Parade will start on Saturday morning at 10 from 6th and Webber, taking the usual route through downtown The Dalles.