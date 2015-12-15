Federal Street Water Main Work Starts Tuesday

The Dalles Public Works on Tuesday will begin work on Federal Street between East 1st and East 2nd to replace and upgrade water mains in the area. Phase 1 will require a full street closure through Thursday. Phase 2 will see Federal closed between East 1st and the alley between East 1st and East 2nd from November 3 to November 19. Parking lots on East 1st St. will remain open and accessible by alternate routes. Pedestrian and sidewalk access will remain open through the duration of this work. Work hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on each scheduled work day. The street will remain closed throughout the night and on the weekends. No parking will be allowed within the project areas to allow room for large equipment to safely work. If you have questions, contact The Dalles Public Works at (541) 296-5401.