Federal Street Water Main Upgrade Enters Phase 2

Phase 2 of the water main upgrade on Federal Street between East 1st and East 2nd in The Dalles is underway.  There will be a full street closure in place on Federal between East 1st and the alleyway between 1st and 2nd until November 19.  Motor vehicles and bicyclists are being detoured to adjacent side streets.  Parking lots on East 1st remain open and accessible by alternate routes, while pedestrian and sidewalk access remain open.  Work hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on each scheduled work day. The street will remain closed throughout the night and on the weekends.

