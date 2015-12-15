Federal Plaza Construction Begins Monday

Construction on the Federal Street Plaza in downtown The Dalles will begin on Monday. The project is located on Federal Street between 1ˢᵗ and 2ⁿᵈ Streets, and is expected to be completed by the end of October. Contractor Ajax Northwest says it will begin work on utilities for the plaza on Monday, so that segment of Federal will be closed until October 16. Construction hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, but the road will remain closed overnight, and detours will be posted. Access to nearby businesses will be maintained throughout construction. Public parking in the 1ˢᵗ Street Public Lot between Washington Street and Federal Street will remain open, with access from Washington Street. The City is issuing a reminder that on-street parking in the downtown core is reserved for customer use. Business owners, employees, and tenants are encouraged to use public parking lots. Updates on traffic conditions and project progress will continue to be shared on the City’s social media and website at thedalles.org.