Federal Grant For Community Action In Doubt

The future of a long-running federal grant that plays an important role in Mid-Columbia Community Action’s ability to fund many programs is in doubt.  MCCAC Executive Director Leslie Naramore says the Community Service Block Grant that Community Action Agencies around the country receive.  MCCAC received about $380,000 in the current biennium from the grant, which Naramore points out isn’t a large part of its budget, but the ability to choose how to use it is vital.  There are two other Community Action agencies in the Columbia Gorge that receive the grant:  Washington Gorge Action Programs and the Oregon Human Development Corporation.

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