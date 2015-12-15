February 6-7 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Basketball

Hood River Valley 67, Hillsboro 59

Columbia 58, Seton Catholic 52: The Bruins move on to host Rochester in a Southwest Washington District Tournament play-in game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

South Wasco 64, Dufur 45

South Wasco 73, Horizon Christian 32

Dufur 61, Klickitat-Glenwood 54

Klickitat-Glenwood 66, Trout Lake 22

Echo 72, Trout Lake 48

Sherman 56, Lyle-Wishram 42

Sherman 66, Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 40

Girls Basketball

Hood River Valley 45, Hillsboro 36

Seton Catholic 38, Columbia 21

Dufur 57, South Wasco 43

South Wasco 51, Horizon Christian 16

Trout Lake 53, The Dalles JV 27

Sherman 55, Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 24

Echo 63, Trout Lake 29

Girls Wrestling

Hood River Valley’s Ayleen Marquez won the 110 pound division at the Northwest Oregon Conference Girls Wrestling Championships. Marquez recorded two falls, then won the championship match over Kinley Walters of Canby by injury default 2:50 into the match. Asai Akhmedova, Xiomara Gordian-Gomez, and Valeria Solorio Campos all had second place finishes for the Eagles, who were fifth in the team standings.

Stevenson’s Sophia Mahoney won the 110 pound division at the Jack Berger Invitational in Silverton, while HRV’s Xiomara Gordian-Gomez was first at 155 pounds.

Boys Wrestling

Stevenson’s Lindon Wieman placed second at 190 at the Trico League Championships in Kalama. Thorn Bliss, Benjamin Shane, and Matthew Trollier earned third place finishes for the Bulldogs, while Giovanni Ruiz and Robert Grabb IV had third place efforts for Columbia.