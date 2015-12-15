February 4 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Basketball

South Wasco 96, Trout Lake 36

Condon 54, Sherman 38

 

Girls Basketball

The Dalles 49, Pendleton 41

South Wasco 44, Trout Lake 41:  The Redsides pull even with the Mustangs for second in the Big Sky League.

Sherman 45, Condon 9

 

Boys and Girls Wrestling

Hood River Valley 42, Putnam 33

Hood River Valley 45, Wilsonville 27:  Leyton Adams, Aaron Smith, Drew Lucas, and Copeland Louis had two wins apiece for HRV.

 

Girls Wrestling

Centennial 54, Hood River Valley 22:  Ayleen Marquez, Asai Akhmedova, Melissa Jara Vela, and Xiomara Gordian-Gomez scored wins for Hood River.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK