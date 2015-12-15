February 4 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Basketball
South Wasco 96, Trout Lake 36
Condon 54, Sherman 38
Girls Basketball
The Dalles 49, Pendleton 41
South Wasco 44, Trout Lake 41: The Redsides pull even with the Mustangs for second in the Big Sky League.
Sherman 45, Condon 9
Boys and Girls Wrestling
Hood River Valley 42, Putnam 33
Hood River Valley 45, Wilsonville 27: Leyton Adams, Aaron Smith, Drew Lucas, and Copeland Louis had two wins apiece for HRV.
Girls Wrestling
Centennial 54, Hood River Valley 22: Ayleen Marquez, Asai Akhmedova, Melissa Jara Vela, and Xiomara Gordian-Gomez scored wins for Hood River.