February 4 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Basketball

South Wasco 96, Trout Lake 36

Condon 54, Sherman 38

Girls Basketball

The Dalles 49, Pendleton 41

South Wasco 44, Trout Lake 41: The Redsides pull even with the Mustangs for second in the Big Sky League.

Sherman 45, Condon 9

Boys and Girls Wrestling

Hood River Valley 42, Putnam 33

Hood River Valley 45, Wilsonville 27: Leyton Adams, Aaron Smith, Drew Lucas, and Copeland Louis had two wins apiece for HRV.

Girls Wrestling

Centennial 54, Hood River Valley 22: Ayleen Marquez, Asai Akhmedova, Melissa Jara Vela, and Xiomara Gordian-Gomez scored wins for Hood River.