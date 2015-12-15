February 27-28 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Basketball

Parkrose 92, Hood River Valley 38

Molalla 65, The Dalles 64

Oregon Class 1A Boys Basketball Second Round

South Wasco 68, Joseph 50: Jason Hull scored 50 points to lead the Redsides to the final eight in Baker City. They will play Open Door Christian in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Hull is 29 points short of tying Lincoln’s Swede Halbrook’s 74-year-old record for most points in a season by an Oregon high school player in any classification of 1,035, back in 1951-52.

Girls Basketball

Molalla 37, The Dalles 36

Oregon Class 1A Girls Basketball Second Round

Union 50, Dufur 47: Union built a 15-point halftime lead and held off a furious rally by Dufur to capture the win. The Rangers hit four three-pointers in the fourth quarter, but could not climb all the way back. Millie Miller scored 19 for Union, while Hailee Pechanec led the Rangers with 17 points.

Oregon High School Wrestling Championships

Hood River Valley’s Leyton Adams grabbed a fourth place finish at Class 5A 138 pounds. After losing his opening round match, Adams won four straight consolation round matches before falling in the third place match.