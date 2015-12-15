February 24 Prep Basketball Roundup

Boys Basketball

Hood River Valley 56, Putnam 48: Cooper Wells scored 14 points and Talon Britt 11 as HRV used a third quarter surge to pull away from the Kingsmen.

The Dalles 71, Estacada 60

Oregon Class 1A Boys Basketball First Round

South Wasco 82, Jordan Valley 38: Jason Hull scored 28 points while handing out five assists and grabbing four steals. Ryker Thompson added 21 points and Rowen Huff had 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Redsides. Tate Hawker led the Mustangs with 13 points. The Redsides will host Joseph on Friday night.

Adrian 66, Horizon Christian 47 Adrian advanced at home behind 21 points from Brooks Martin. The Antelopes outscored the Hawks 28-12 in the final frame. Charlie Haynie led Horizon Christian with 16 points, Ben Chapman had 14 and Landon Whitaker had 11.

Crosspoint Christian 86, Klickitat-Glenwood 50: Davis Hartwell knocked down eight 3-pointers to help Crosspoint Christian advance to the second round. Hartwell finished with 30 points. Klickitat/Glenwood was led by Talon Cabral with 13 points.

Girls Basketball

Hood River Valley 44, Putnam 38: HRV had an eight-point fourth quarter run that allowed them to stay in playoff contention. Isa Rivera scored 13 points and Emily Doss 12 to lead Hood River.

The Dalles 49, Estacada 38