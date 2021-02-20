February 20-21 Prep Sports Roundup

Swimming

Hood River Valley’s Felipe Mendez finished third in the boys’ 100 breaststroke as the Eagles’ grabbed three placing finishes during Saturday’s Oregon Class 5A Swimming Championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center. Kane Wagner was fifth in the boys’ 100 freestyle, and the HRV boys’ 200 medley relay finished sixth.

The Dalles had three relay teams place in the Class 4A Championships. The Riverhawk boys were third in the 200 freestyle relay and fourth in the 400 freestyle relay, and the girls were fifth in the 200 freestyle relay. Rhett Loughmiller was sixth in both the boys’ 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and Kaiya Doty was sixth in the girls’ 100 breaststroke.

Wrestling

Stevenson had three wrestlers earn placing finishes at the Class 1A Mat Classic in the Tacoma Dome. Sophia Mahoney was third in the girls’ 105 division, Regan Minnis was fifth in girls’ 135, and Benjamin Shane was fifth at boys’ 150.

Hood River Valley advanced six to the Oregon Class 5A Championships from the Northwest Oregon Conference boys’ wrestling tournament. Three earned second place finishes: Risor Reierson at 190, Drew Lucas at 132, and Ethan Clough at 120. Third place finishers included Copeland Louis at 126 and Leyton Adams at 138, while Tsadiku Coffman advanced by finishing fourth at 126.

Kianna Dominguez of The Dalles advanced to the Class 4A girls’ state tournament with a third place finish at 100 in the District 3 Tournament in LaGrande.

Boys Basketball

Centennial 60, Hood River Valley 57

The Dalles 70, Gladstone 58

The Dalles 79, Baker 49

Big Sky Conference

Championship: South Wasco 79, Ione-Arlington 57

Third Place: Condon 64, Lyle-Wishram 58

Girls Basketball

Hood River Valley 46, Centennial 19

The Dalles 56, Gladstone 18

Southwest Washington Class 1A District Tournament

King’s Way Christian 34, Columbia 24

Big Sky Conference

Championship: Dufur 33, Trout Lake 32

Third Place: South Wasco 41, Ione-Arlington 36

Alpine Skiing

Rowan McKenna’s first place finished led the Hood River Valley girls’ to a Mt. Hood League slalom win at Mt. Hood Meadows. The Eagles grabbed four of the top five places. Lars Welch finished third and Harrison Kunkler fourth to help HRV to the boys’ team win.