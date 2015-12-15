February 18 Prep Basketball Roundup

Boys Basketball

Big Sky Conference Playoff: Lyle-Wishram 50, Horizon Christian 48: The Cougars will visit Ione-Arlington for a semi-final game on Friday.

Big Sky Conference Playoff: Condon 56, Klickitat-Glenwood 52: Condon moves on to face regular season champion South Wasco in a semi-final on Friday at 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Southwest Washington 1A District Tourney Semi-Final

Montesano 38, Columbia 27: The Bruins get a second chance at earning a state tournament berth when they take on King’s Way Christian on Saturday afternoon at 1:30 in Centralia.