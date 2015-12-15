February 12 Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Canby 71, Hood River Valley 47

The Dalles 70, Madras 67

Fort Vancouver 87, Columbia 38:  The Bruins will play in a loser-out game at Hoquiam on Tuesday evening.

 

Girls Basketball
Canby 52, Hood River Valley 49

The Dalles 49, Madras 46

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK