Fatal Accident On Highway 35

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning near Hood River.  Oregon State Police say 33-year-old Omar Julio Solano-Delgado of Hood River was driving south on Highway 35 about a mile south of the intersection with Old Columbia River Drive at about 2:36 a.m. when his Subaru Outback left the roadway, went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment.  Solano-Delgado was pronounced dead at the scene.  The highway was affected for about an hour while investigators worked at the crash site.  State police say impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.  Hood River Fire and EMS, WyEast Fire District, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

 