Farmers Irrigation Puts Watering Limits In Upper & Middle District Areas

Farmers Irrigation District in Hood River County is requiring its customers in the upper and middle portion of the district to limit their watering to 75 percent of their water right, or 4.2 gallons per minute per water right acre. The District says demand and water supply will determine if further water restrictions will be required later in the summer, adding everyone limiting water demand, and maintaining a lower but more consistent usage rate, will help water supplies stretch through the season. The District also said it is seeing very high water demand in the lower section, and patrons are asked to practice good water management and water conservation. Low river flows are likely to bring more sediment into the delivery system, so users should anticipate cleaning their filter(s) more frequently. More information, including a map of the sections of the district, is available at fidhr.org.