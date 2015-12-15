Farmers Irrigation Asks For 25% Reduction In Water Use

Farmers Irrigation District in Hood River County is asking all of its patrons to reduce water use by 25%.  The district says the U.S. Department of Agriculture has classified Hood River County as in Severe Drought, with hot, dry weather and early snowpack melt-off resulting in low streamflows.  The district reports that has been coupled with earlier and higher water use.  District officials say voluntary water conservation and reductions in use will help the District better match use to the available supply.  They say if water use remains high, the district is at risk of needing to implement water rotation restrictions to maintain water service through the rest of the irrigation season, which concludes September 30.  More information is available on the Farmers Irrigation District website at fidhr.org or by calling the district office at 541-387-5261.

