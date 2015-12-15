Farmers Anticipates Different Impacts From Drought

Hood River County’s Farmers Irrigation District, like most water providers, is anticipating low water supplies this season due to a historically low snowpack. Farmers’ Watershed Project Manager Megan Saunders says they have varied water sources feeding different parts of their system, which means some of the district will be impacted differently than others, with the upper and middle portions of the district facing tighter supplies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Water Supply Outlook Report projects summertime streamflows to be 65% of normal. Hood River Basin snowpack was 14% of median as of May 1st. Farmers is asking customers to implement water conservation and active water management practices. Water supply reductions or watering restrictions are possible later in the season, especially for patrons in the Upper and Middle Sections of the district.