Families In The Park Concert Cancelled

The Hood River Lions Club announced that the scheduled final Families In The Park concert scheduled for Thursday night has been cancelled.

The Lions Club’s Mike Schend says weather forecasts calling for rain and temperatures forecast in the 50’s led to the decision to cancel the outdoor event at Jackson Park.

The concert featuring Dancehall Days had originally been scheduled for early August to open the series, but was postponed then due to heavy wildfire smoke in the Hood River Valley.

Schend noted they had three great concerts after that initial postponement.