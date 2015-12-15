Expedited Review Of NSA Structure Replacement Gets First Hearing

The Wasco County Commission held a first hearing Wednesday on amendments to the County’s National Scenic Area Ordinance to allow for expedited review of replacement structures destroyed by disaster, such as last June’s Rowena Fire. The Columbia River Gorge Commission moved forward earlier this year with adjusting its management plan to pave the way for the amendments. Wasco County Planning Director Daniel Dougherty says this will allow applications for replacement structures to be approved at the administrative level. Dougherty noted the amendments allow recreational vehicles to be placed on Scenic Area properties on a temporary basis, along with an accessory building. A second County Commission hearing will take place July 1, when approval is expected.