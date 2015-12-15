Expected High Winds To Test Lines On Burdoin Fire

Complex Incident Management Team Northwest 13 says containment of the 11,160 acre Burdoin Fire has moved up to 13%, as crews prepare for a critical day with conditions similar to when the fire started last Friday afternoon.

Team 13 meteorologist Matthew Dehr expects sustained winds of 20 miles per hour and gusts to 35 to test firelines. He adds the one thing working in fire crews’ favor today is relative humidity bottoming out at around 25%, short of red flag criteria.

Fire Behavior Analyst Dean Warner says it adds up to a critical day in the firefighting effort, with the fire currently cornered, but the high winds will test their lines.

Jesse Stone with Team 13 Field Operations says they’ve made good progress in closing the final gaps in lines around the fire perimeter. He adds everything looked good on the south side of the fire along Highway 14, and the line from Catherine Creek to Major Creek has been completed.

Tactical firing operations on Wednesday closed the final gaps in lines around the fire perimeter, but officials emphasize it will take time to fully contain the fire. Active burning, including isolated torching, is still taking place in many areas of the fire. Due to terrain and fuels in some areas of the fire, extensive work remains to reach a point where the threat of fire escaping its boundaries is significantly reduced.

Klickitat County Emergency Management announced this morning that Highway 142 has been reopened, but emergency personnel will still be working in the area. Motorists are asked not to stop on the road, and if fire activity changes it could be closed again at any time. Highway 14 remains closed between Bingen and Lyle, as does Old Highway 8, and the Centerville Highway from Highway 14 to Schilling Road.

There are currently 846 personnel assigned to the fire, with 86 engines, seven dozers, eighteen hand crews, and five helicopters dedicated to the fire.

Team Northwest 13 has also assumed command of the 52-acre Snyder Canyon Fire that started yesterday near Klickitat. Klickitat County Emergency Management reports there are still some Level 3, 2 and 1 evacuation advisories in the vicinity of that fire. Maps are available on the Klickitat County Emergency Management’s Facebook page. Dehr noted winds are not forecast to be as strong at the Snyder Creek Fire location, sustained at ten miles per hour with gusts to 20.