Brewer Road Fire In Klickitat County Stabilizing, But Evacs Remain In Place

As of 4:55 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23:

Klickitat County Emergency Management reports progression of a fire off Brewer Road has stabilized and is not growing quickly, but at this time Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders for the towns of Klickitat, Appleton, Timber Valley, and Wahkiacus remain in effect.

There are also Level 2 evacuations about two miles east and north of the Level 3 evacuation zone. Maps are available at on Klickitat County Emergency Management’s Facebook page.

The fire was reported to be about one mile southeast of Brewer and Paradise Sprring Road…approximately three-and-a-half miles northwest of Klickitat.

It was first reported at about 2:20 this afternoon.

Washington State Parks has closed Klickitat Trail from Lyle to Wahkiacus as a result of this fire.

There were also multiple fires reported to be burning on Bickleton Highway about ten miles east of Goldendale, but Klickitat County Emergency Management also reports the progress of those has slowed as well.