Evacs For Highland Fire Lifted

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday lifted all evacuation levels for the Highland Ditch Fire, located in the western portion of the county between the White River Wildlife Area and the Badger Creek Wilderness. That fire on Tuesday was listed at 92 acres in size, with no containment figure. Meanwhile, the Deep Creek Fire about a mile-and-a-half south of Sugarloaf, was listed at 500 acres in size at last report. It is burning in grass. Central Oregon Fire Information has indicated no structures were in danger, but a solar farm was threatened. There is no containment figure on that fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.