Evac Advisories For Snyder Canyon Rescinded

The Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office has rescinded all evacuation orders for the Snyder Canyon Fire.  All evacuation orders for the Burdoin Fire remain in effect at this time.  Evacuation maps are available on the Klickitat County Emergency Management Facebook page.  Late Tuesday afternoon there was a fire in eastern Klickitat County.  The vegetation fire along Old Highway 8 near Sundale was reported just after 4:30 p.m., and led to the road being closed and evacuation advisories for a brief time.  Fire crews were able to stop the fire after a little over an hour, allowing the advisories to be rescinded.

 

