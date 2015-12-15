Empty Bowls Fundraiser Set For Friday

Columbia Gorge Food Bank will hold its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Friday at its warehouse facility in The Dalles. The event includes a soup dinner, live music, a silent auction, and presentations on the work being done at the facility that supplies food to pantries in Wasco, Hood River, and Sherman counties. The Food Bank’s Leah Hall says demand for food assistance remains high, and the cost of living in the Gorge exacerbates the problem. Tickets for Friday’s fundraiser are $60, and available at EB2026.auctria.events, or at Klindt’s Booksellers.