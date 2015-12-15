Emergency Temporary Housing Plan Proposed

Wasco County Commissioners heard about a potential Emergency Temporary Housing Community for those displaced by the Rowena Fire, but there would be numerous hurdles to make it happen. County Planning Director and Long-Term Recovery Group member Daniel Dougherty told the Commission the location to host upward of 49 825 square foot sites for temporary shelter that would be located on property on Highway 30 that has been considered for an RV Park. The County itself is applying for the permit from its Community Development Department, and also would have to go through National Scenic Area reviews. Commissioner Scott Hege questioned whether this is a realistic solution for those who have been displaced who are looking for answers now, rather than six months down the road. Commissioner Jeff Justesen expressed there needs to be a backup plan, and Dougherty says the Recovery Group is working on all options. Friends of the Columbia Gorge has already submitted comments noting regulations that would prohibit the facility at that location.