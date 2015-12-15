Election Turnout Up From Four Years Ago, Down From 2024

With one week remaining until Election Day, voter turnout in Wasco and Hood River counties is running behind the pace set during the 2024 election, but ahead of 2022. In Wasco County, 4,695 ballots have been returned, representing 24.47 percent turnout. That compares with 5,736 ballots, or 30.42 percent turnout, at the same point in 2024. In 2022, the county had received 4,110 ballots, with turnout at 22.16 percent. In Hood River County, 4,805 ballots have been returned, for a turnout rate of 28.29 percent. At this point in 2024, the county had received 5,521 ballots, representing 32.92 percent turnout. In 2022, 3,825 ballots had been returned, for a turnout rate of 23.53 percent. Both counties are ahead of their 2022 turnout levels but remain behind their 2024 pace.