El Grito Celebration Sunday

Washington Gorge Action Programs and the City of White Salmon will hold its fourth annual El Grito cultural celebration this Sunday afternoon in Rheingarten Park.  It’s in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month.  A number of countries including Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Chile recognize their independence from colonial powers between September 15 and October 15.  There will be music, food, children’s activities and over 40 community partners will be there to share information about the types of services they offer.  “El Grito” refers to the Mexican Independence battle cry.  The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Rheingarten Park in White Salmon, and admission is free.

