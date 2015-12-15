Eastern Edge Remains Focus For Grasshopper Fire Crews

Extensive collaborative suppression efforts continue on the Grasshopper Fire today (Friday, August 14), with crews expanding mop-up around homes as structural, wildland, RFPA, heavy equipment and air resources work together to secure and strengthen established control lines.

The eastern edge of the fire, near the Tygh Creek headwaters, remains active. Firefighters are aggressively working to suppress the fire and will build on successful operations from last night. Challenging weather conditions are expected today and throughout the weekend.

In the Shadybrook Road area, structural task forces continue preparing homes and other structures, with assistance from National Guard resources. Crews are expanding structural protection to homes farther southeast of the fire as a precaution while conditions and fire activity evolve.

On the southwest corner, steep terrain and difficult access continue to challenge suppression efforts. Firefighters are planning tethered heavy-equipment operations, using secured cables to safely position equipment in areas conventional machinery cannot reach. The operation will help establish fireline in difficult terrain. Established containment lines continue to hold along the remainder of the southern perimeter.

On the northern perimeter, firefighters will continue direct suppression where conditions allow, while dozers improve established control lines. Extensive mop-up will continue along Forest Road 4421, Logging Gulch and the Sportsman’s Paradise areas.

Firefighters and support resources remain focused on strengthening containment, protecting homes and structures, and limiting fire growth as weather conditions become more challenging.