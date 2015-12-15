East Fork Habitat Enhancement Project Nearly Done

A habitat enhancement project on 1.7 miles of the East Fork of the Hood River is nearly complete. This project, which is a partnership between the Hood River Watershed Group, the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs, and six private landowners, enhances and reconnects 1.7 miles of in-stream and off-channel habitat on the Lower East Fork Hood River, improving habitat complexity and increasing availability for salmon and steelhead spawning habitat and juvenile rearing habitat. Watershed Group Restoration and Outreach Project Manager Alix Danielson says the project attempts to take what is now a single thread channel and move it out across any available flood plain into multiple channels. The project also used engineered log jams, built in a way that looks as natural possible but also will stay in place to a 100-year flood event.