East 3rd Water Line Work Starts Monday

The City of The Dalles Public Works will begin work Monday on the 700 block of East 3rd St to replace a water service line. One lane closures with no flagging will remain in place during work hours on Monday and possibly through Wednesday. Work hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on each scheduled work day. Both lanes will be open outside of the work hours. Pedestrian and sidewalk access will remain open through the duration of this work. Proceed with caution in the area during lane closures, and observe all temporary traffic control devices. No parking will be allowed within the project areas to allow room for large equipment to safely work.