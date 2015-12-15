East 13th Paving Work Cancelled

The Dalles Public Works Department has canceled the remaining work for a pavement preservation project on East 13th Street between Washington and Union streets due to unfavorable forecasted weather conditions. Paving that was originally scheduled to take place this week has been canceled. The City says in 2026, its crews installed new ramps throughout the project area ahead of the repaving project. The asphalt cut outs around the new ramps will be hot patched this year. Some temporary grading was done, and potholes were filled to improve the driving surface until paving can be rescheduled as early as spring 2027, weather permitting. The Americans with Disability Act ramp improvements will prepare East 13th Street for full-width paving from Washington to Union in 2027.