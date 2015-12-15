Eagle Watch Set For Saturday

The annual Eagle Watch will be Saturday, with an outdoor headquarters at The Dalles Dam and an indoor headquarters at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center.  The Dalles Dam Park Ranger Brittney Rittenhouse says the dam has always been a hospitable location for bald eagles to find food during the colder months.  At the Dam’s Visitor Center parking lot, there will be rangers available to answer questions about bird identification, and spotting scopes will be set up to look across the Columbia River.  At the Discovery Center, the gates will be open to see their bald eagles, Liberty and Ferguson, and other raptors, the Center’s usual raptor show will take place, there will be a table with bird feathers and artificial bones to examine, plus activities for the kids.  Eagle Watch activities at both locations will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

