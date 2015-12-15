Dutton Pleads Guilty In Agreement; Relinquishes Law Enforcement Certifications

Former The Dalles City Police Officer Jeremy Dutton has plead guilty to charges of official misconduct after reaching a plea agreement with the Wasco County District Attorney’s Office. D.A. Kara Davis says the agreement includes significant restitution and Dutton relinquishing his law enforcement certifications. Davis says Dutton paid restitution of over $8,000 to the City of The Dalles representing money he received after submitting falsified time cards, which the City agreed to accept as part of a civil compromise. She adds as part of his probation, Dutton has agreed to resign from The Dalles Police Department and surrender his Oregon Bureau of Public Safety Standards and Training certifications. Davis noted Dutton is a combat veteran, and her office’s policy extends any veteran without a previous record the offer of a civil compromise or diversion if available for the charges. She said while Dutton was extended that courtesy, it was equally important that this case not be disregarded, which is why a conviction for official misconduct was pursued. Davis says The City of The Dalles and the Police Department felt the plea agreement was a fair resolution of the case.