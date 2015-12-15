DUII Enforcement Effort Planned For December 19

The Dalles Police Department, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oregon State Police are planning a high-visibility DUII enforcement for the night of December 19.  This impaired-driving saturation is in partnership with the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Traffic Grant Program.  Law enforcement will be out reminding everyone the Holidays are meant for responsible fun times with friends and family, not drunk and/or drugged driving.  ODOT and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say during the December months from 2019 to 2023, there were 4,931 people killed in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes, including 1,038 people in December of 2023.  Nighttime driving in December 2023 was significantly more dangerous than daytime driving, with almost half of drivers involved in fatal crashes between the hours of midnight and 2:59 a.m. found to be drunk.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK