DUII Enforcement Effort Planned For December 19

The Dalles Police Department, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oregon State Police are planning a high-visibility DUII enforcement for the night of December 19. This impaired-driving saturation is in partnership with the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Traffic Grant Program. Law enforcement will be out reminding everyone the Holidays are meant for responsible fun times with friends and family, not drunk and/or drugged driving. ODOT and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say during the December months from 2019 to 2023, there were 4,931 people killed in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes, including 1,038 people in December of 2023. Nighttime driving in December 2023 was significantly more dangerous than daytime driving, with almost half of drivers involved in fatal crashes between the hours of midnight and 2:59 a.m. found to be drunk.