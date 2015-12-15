Drug Bust In Goldendale

Two people were arrested after law enforcement searched a single-family residence in Goldendale.  Officers seized about 300 grams of suspected fentanyl and over $1,000 in cash.  The pair taken into custody face charges including delivery and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.  The Goldendale Police Department and the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office are collaborating on what remains and active investigation.  The Mid-Columbia Interagency Narcotics Task Force in Oregon also provided resources during the execution of the search warrant.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK