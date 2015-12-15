Drug Bust In Goldendale

Two people were arrested after law enforcement searched a single-family residence in Goldendale. Officers seized about 300 grams of suspected fentanyl and over $1,000 in cash. The pair taken into custody face charges including delivery and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. The Goldendale Police Department and the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office are collaborating on what remains and active investigation. The Mid-Columbia Interagency Narcotics Task Force in Oregon also provided resources during the execution of the search warrant.